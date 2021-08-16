Petix & Botte Co Sells 227 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Petix & Botte Co trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. Petix & Botte Co’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $763,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5,475.1% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 43,017,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,232,753,000 after acquiring an additional 42,246,120 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 30,174.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,250,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $273,272,000 after acquiring an additional 5,232,843 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,568,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,330,822,000 after acquiring an additional 4,374,723 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 199.1% in the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 1,697,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,924,000 after acquiring an additional 3,409,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 51,274,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,668,862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575,264 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VWO opened at $51.39 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.53 and a 52 week high of $56.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.97.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

