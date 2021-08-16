Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.41.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PBR shares. Grupo Santander upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
PBR opened at $11.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 52-week low of $6.15 and a 52-week high of $12.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.73.
The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.616 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This is a boost from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous annual dividend of $0.04. This represents a yield of 5.52%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.12%.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PBR. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 6,666.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,105 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,396 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the first quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the first quarter worth $88,000. 8.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile
Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.
