Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Hits New 1-Year High at $48.61

Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $48.61 and last traded at $47.99, with a volume of 200788 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.48.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Truist started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.62.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $267.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.29.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.93%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 70.27%.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares in the company, valued at $489,889.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFE. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 36.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 52.2% during the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 25,460.0% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.09% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

