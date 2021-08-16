PGGM Investments Acquires New Shares in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Bank bought a new position in DTE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in DTE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in DTE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in DTE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in DTE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other DTE Energy news, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $1,205,300.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 18,628 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,232.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on DTE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. DTE Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.85.

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $120.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.85. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $91.38 and a 52 week high of $121.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.71.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.26. DTE Energy had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 12.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a $0.825 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

