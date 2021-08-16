PGGM Investments Acquires Shares of 12,588 Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,588 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 3,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $15.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.32. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $8.52 and a 52-week high of $16.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.27.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 31.76% and a return on equity of 12.87%. On average, research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.

In other news, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 85,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $1,375,776.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 435,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,961,008. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 87,576 shares of company stock valued at $1,399,197 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HBAN. Raymond James raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.03.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

