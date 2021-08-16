PGGM Investments Buys Shares of 7,297 Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

PGGM Investments bought a new stake in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BKR. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,341,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,803,000 after purchasing an additional 7,941,432 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 204.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,755,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,878,071 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,304,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,130,000. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 632.1% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,970,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701,162 shares during the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Electric Co General sold 53,720,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total value of $1,254,900,134.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total value of $212,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,767,137 shares of company stock valued at $1,255,963,892. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BKR. COKER & PALMER upgraded Baker Hughes from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Baker Hughes from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Baker Hughes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.66.

NYSE:BKR opened at $21.66 on Monday. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $12.13 and a 1 year high of $26.57. The company has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a PE ratio of 114.00 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 122.03%.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

