Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Acquired by OLD Republic International Corp

OLD Republic International Corp increased its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 722,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares during the period. OLD Republic International Corp’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $62,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PSX. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 123.6% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

PSX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $101.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.88.

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $72.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.26. The company has a market cap of $31.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.69. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $43.27 and a twelve month high of $94.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.74) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently -404.49%.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

