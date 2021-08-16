Pi Financial Comments on AirBoss of America Corp.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:BOS)

AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS) – Research analysts at Pi Financial lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for AirBoss of America in a research note issued on Thursday, August 12th. Pi Financial analyst B. Jekic now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.99 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.66. Pi Financial also issued estimates for AirBoss of America’s FY2022 earnings at $2.73 EPS.

Get AirBoss of America alerts:

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cormark set a C$53.00 target price on AirBoss of America in a report on Thursday. TD Securities upped their target price on AirBoss of America to C$46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on AirBoss of America to C$51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on AirBoss of America to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

AirBoss of America stock opened at C$36.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.09, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$984.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16. AirBoss of America has a fifty-two week low of C$15.09 and a fifty-two week high of C$43.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$35.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. AirBoss of America’s payout ratio is currently 10.11%.

In other AirBoss of America news, Director Peter Grenville Schoch purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$32.00 per share, with a total value of C$159,983.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,794,077 shares in the company, valued at C$153,394,164.14.

About AirBoss of America

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Rubber Solutions, AirBoss Defense Group, and Engineered Products.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for AirBoss of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirBoss of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.