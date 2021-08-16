Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 13,100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 602,382 shares.The stock last traded at $27.50 and had previously closed at $27.34.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PPC. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.20.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of -210.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.14.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPC. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the second quarter worth $140,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 40.6% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the second quarter worth about $164,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. 14.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile (NASDAQ:PPC)
Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.
See Also: Trading Halts Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.