Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (PHD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on August 31st

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund has decreased its dividend by 5.6% over the last three years.

PHD stock opened at $11.46 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.66. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $12.10.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

