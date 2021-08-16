Piper Sandler Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Centennial Resource Development in a research note issued to investors on Friday, August 13th. Piper Sandler analyst H. Chang now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.22. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.16). Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 27.68% and a negative return on equity of 3.79%.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CDEV. Zacks Investment Research raised Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group downgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup started coverage on Centennial Resource Development in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Finally, MKM Partners raised Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.72.

Shares of Centennial Resource Development stock opened at $4.68 on Monday. Centennial Resource Development has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $7.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 6.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.05.

In other Centennial Resource Development news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 72,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total value of $501,297.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,110,198 shares in the company, valued at $7,627,060.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 38.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,493,645 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $71,147,000 after buying an additional 346,626 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 91.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,376,888 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $22,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,433 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,323,880 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,986,000 after purchasing an additional 747,842 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 127.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,405,016 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $16,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 299.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,823,135 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $12,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.62% of the company’s stock.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

