Pizza Pizza Royalty (OTCMKTS:PZRIF) Downgraded to “Hold” at TD Securities

TD Securities lowered shares of Pizza Pizza Royalty (OTCMKTS:PZRIF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:PZRIF opened at $8.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.82. Pizza Pizza Royalty has a 52-week low of $6.15 and a 52-week high of $9.24.
About Pizza Pizza Royalty
