Pizza Pizza Royalty (OTCMKTS:PZRIF) Downgraded to “Hold” at TD Securities

TD Securities lowered shares of Pizza Pizza Royalty (OTCMKTS:PZRIF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PZRIF opened at $8.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.82. Pizza Pizza Royalty has a 52-week low of $6.15 and a 52-week high of $9.24.

About Pizza Pizza Royalty

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. It also sells food and beverages. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 749 restaurants in the royalty pool.

