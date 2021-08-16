PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) had its price objective cut by Craig Hallum from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

MYPS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer began coverage on PLAYSTUDIOS in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities began coverage on PLAYSTUDIOS in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PLAYSTUDIOS from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ MYPS opened at $5.00 on Thursday. PLAYSTUDIOS has a 12-month low of $4.44 and a 12-month high of $13.20.

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). On average, research analysts predict that PLAYSTUDIOS will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS in the second quarter worth approximately $13,356,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,420,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the 2nd quarter valued at $831,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the 2nd quarter valued at $602,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the 2nd quarter valued at $505,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.63% of the company’s stock.

PLAYSTUDIOS Company Profile

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc, a gaming studio, develops and operates free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. The company's collection of titles is powered by its playAWARDS loyalty marketing platform, which enables players to earn rewards from a portfolio of entertainment, retail, technology, travel, leisure, and gaming brands across 17 countries and four continents.

