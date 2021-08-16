pNetwork (PNT) Price Hits $1.20 on Major Exchanges

pNetwork (CURRENCY:PNT) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. One pNetwork coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.20 or 0.00002521 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, pNetwork has traded 37.3% higher against the dollar. pNetwork has a total market capitalization of $38.09 million and $32.74 million worth of pNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00059366 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003107 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00015647 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $412.34 or 0.00866578 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.64 or 0.00108532 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.30 or 0.00044758 BTC.

pNetwork Profile

pNetwork (CRYPTO:PNT) is a coin. Its launch date was June 18th, 2020. pNetwork’s total supply is 79,964,479 coins and its circulating supply is 31,748,707 coins. pNetwork’s official Twitter account is @ptokens_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . pNetwork’s official website is p.network . The official message board for pNetwork is medium.com/@provablethings . The Reddit community for pNetwork is https://reddit.com/r/pTokens and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. “

