Polkadot (DOT) Market Cap Reaches $24.13 Billion

Polkadot (CURRENCY:DOT) traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 16th. Polkadot has a market capitalization of $24.13 billion and approximately $2.12 billion worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polkadot coin can now be purchased for $24.46 or 0.00052746 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Polkadot has traded up 18.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002658 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.99 or 0.00135843 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.17 or 0.00157808 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004016 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,170.69 or 0.99577921 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $426.17 or 0.00919140 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,130.73 or 0.06752161 BTC.

About Polkadot

Polkadot’s genesis date was August 18th, 2020. Polkadot’s total supply is 1,102,255,308 coins and its circulating supply is 986,531,151 coins. Polkadot’s official website is polkadot.network . Polkadot’s official message board is medium.com/polkadot-network . The Reddit community for Polkadot is https://reddit.com/r/dot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadotnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkadot development is on track to deliver a robust platform for security, scalability, and innovation. Currently, Polkadot is in the NPoS phase of launch. Polkadot enables cross-blockchain transfers of any type of data or asset, not just tokens. Connecting to Polkadot gives users the ability to interoperate with a wide variety of blockchains in the Polkadot network. The DOT token serves three distinct purposes: governance over the network, staking, and bonding. “This page refers to the new DOT which is 100x smaller than the old DOT (the DOT token underwent a redenomination from its original sale on 21 August 2020 at 16:40 UTC, block number 1,248,328)” “

Buying and Selling Polkadot

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadot directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkadot should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polkadot using one of the exchanges listed above.

