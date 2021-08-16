Polker (PKR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $828,473.83

Polker (CURRENCY:PKR) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. Polker has a total market cap of $828,473.83 and approximately $191,848.00 worth of Polker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polker coin can now be bought for about $0.0394 or 0.00000086 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Polker has traded 17.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002185 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002553 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.33 or 0.00053149 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.86 or 0.00132942 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.80 or 0.00159030 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004003 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,798.18 or 1.00048838 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $416.85 or 0.00910640 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Polker Profile

Polker’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,041,300 coins. Polker’s official Twitter account is @POLKER_PKR

Polker Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polker using one of the exchanges listed above.

