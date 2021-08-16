Polymath Market Cap Hits $201.78 Million (POLY)

Polymath (CURRENCY:POLY) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 15th. Over the last week, Polymath has traded 21.5% higher against the US dollar. Polymath has a total market cap of $201.78 million and $32.44 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polymath coin can now be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000682 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Polymath alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $186.65 or 0.00391984 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00006290 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000457 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003376 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000039 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Polymath Coin Profile

Polymath (CRYPTO:POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 621,061,481 coins. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco . The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network . Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Polymath Network is a blockchain-based system to coordinate and incentivize participants to collaborate and launch financial products on the blockchain. The Polymath team aims to create a standard token protocol which embeds defined requirements into the tokens themselves to ease the primary issuance and secondary trading of blockchain securities tokens. “

Buying and Selling Polymath

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polymath using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polymath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polymath and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.