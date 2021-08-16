PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Shares Sold by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP reduced its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,270 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 1.5% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 2.6% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 11,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 0.7% in the second quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 52,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 1.6% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 24,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 28.3% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PCH opened at $51.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.29. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.46 and a fifty-two week high of $65.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.73.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 34.43% and a return on equity of 35.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PCH shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective (up previously from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.25.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

