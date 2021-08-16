Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th.

Powell Industries has a payout ratio of -385.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Shares of POWL stock opened at $27.12 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.09 million, a PE ratio of 904.00 and a beta of 1.30. Powell Industries has a twelve month low of $23.32 and a twelve month high of $37.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.48.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.18). Powell Industries had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 0.12%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Powell Industries from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Powell Industries Company Profile

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

