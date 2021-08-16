Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Reaches New 12-Month High at $42.50

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$42.50 and last traded at C$42.40, with a volume of 205315 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$42.40.

A number of research firms recently commented on POW. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$43.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada to C$44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$45.13.

The company has a current ratio of 126.59, a quick ratio of 107.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.35. The company has a market cap of C$28.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$39.80.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The financial services provider reported C$1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.84 by C$0.32. The company had revenue of C$13.39 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Power Co. of Canada will post 3.8846478 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.447 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. Power Co. of Canada’s payout ratio is 45.33%.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

