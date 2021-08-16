Power Ledger Market Capitalization Tops $142.01 Million (POWR)

Power Ledger (CURRENCY:POWR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 16th. During the last seven days, Power Ledger has traded 9% higher against the dollar. Power Ledger has a total market cap of $142.01 million and $20.17 million worth of Power Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Power Ledger coin can now be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000687 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.98 or 0.00063428 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003231 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00017098 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $441.89 or 0.00934803 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.01 or 0.00112135 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00047645 BTC.

About Power Ledger

Power Ledger (POWR) is a coin. It was first traded on June 3rd, 2017. Power Ledger’s total supply is 999,506,123 coins and its circulating supply is 437,485,997 coins. The official website for Power Ledger is powerledger.io . Power Ledger’s official Twitter account is @PowerLedger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Power Ledger’s official message board is medium.com/power-ledger . The Reddit community for Power Ledger is /r/powerledger

According to CryptoCompare, “Power Ledger is a decentralized energy exchange platform. It incorporates energy applications, such as a P2P energy trading application that allows businesses to host trading on the platform. This technology enables the sale of surplus renewable energy generated at residential and commercial developments (including multi-unit/multi-tenanted) connected to existing electricity distribution networks, or within micro-grids. POWR is an Ethereum-based token that fuels the Power Ledger Ecosystem. POWR tokens serve as access permission tokens, allowing the Application Hosts and their consumers to gain access to the P2P trading features and other Power Ledger applications. To synchronize the ecosystem globally and create cross-market electricity compatibility, a second token, Sparkz, is used in Power Ledger's ecosystem transactions. Applications Hosts may convert their POWR tokens to Sparks when the ecosystem has been accessed. “

Buying and Selling Power Ledger

