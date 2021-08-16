PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG) Holdings Lowered by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its stake in shares of PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG) by 21.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,204 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in PQ Group were worth $192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PQ Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 255,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,640,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PQ Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PQ Group by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 23,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of PQ Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 55,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of PQ Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 213,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,567,000 after purchasing an additional 4,979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PQG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PQ Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. CL King lifted their price objective on shares of PQ Group from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PQ Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

PQ Group stock opened at $15.65 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.87 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.92. PQ Group Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.78 and a fifty-two week high of $18.90.

PQ Group Profile

Ecovyst, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services.

