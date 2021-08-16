Precision BioSciences, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2025 Earnings of $2.90 Per Share (NASDAQ:DTIL)

Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2025 EPS estimates for Precision BioSciences in a report released on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.90 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.11.

Get Precision BioSciences alerts:

Shares of DTIL opened at $10.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $585.72 million, a P/E ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 1.69. Precision BioSciences has a one year low of $4.45 and a one year high of $16.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.96.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.80. Precision BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 83.50% and a negative net margin of 45.88%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Precision BioSciences by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Precision BioSciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Precision BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Precision BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Precision BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO David S. Thomson sold 2,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total value of $32,009.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 114,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,955.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO David S. Thomson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 121,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,643. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,858 shares of company stock worth $968,660. Company insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

About Precision BioSciences

Precision BioSciences, Inc, a genome editing company, develops therapeutic products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. It offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Precision BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.