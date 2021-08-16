Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.900-$1.000 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:APTS opened at $11.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $613.29 million, a PE ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.50. Preferred Apartment Communities has a 12 month low of $5.01 and a 12 month high of $12.01.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.13. Preferred Apartment Communities had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 0.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Preferred Apartment Communities will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.98%. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.42%.

APTS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday.

In other Preferred Apartment Communities news, Director Sara Finley bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.51 per share, with a total value of $52,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,562.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

About Preferred Apartment Communities

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: APTS) is a real estate investment trust engaged primarily in the ownership and operation of Class A multifamily properties, with select investments in grocery anchored shopping centers, Class A office buildings, and student housing properties. Preferred Apartment Communities' investment objective is to generate attractive, stable returns for stockholders by investing in income-producing properties and acquiring or originating real estate loans for multifamily properties.

