Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by CIBC

Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by CIBC in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$14.50 target price on the stock. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.27% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on PVG. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Pretium Resources from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Pretium Resources from C$16.50 to C$14.50 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$16.00 price target on shares of Pretium Resources in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Pretium Resources to C$14.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Pretium Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$14.93.

Shares of Pretium Resources stock traded up C$1.68 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$12.26. The stock had a trading volume of 106,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,530. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.86. The stock has a market cap of C$2.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.42. Pretium Resources has a twelve month low of C$10.40 and a twelve month high of C$19.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.59.

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

