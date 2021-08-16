Primas (PST) Price Up 3.2% Over Last Week

Primas (CURRENCY:PST) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 15th. One Primas coin can now be purchased for $0.0256 or 0.00000054 BTC on major exchanges. Primas has a market cap of $1.35 million and $6.46 million worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Primas has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $187.12 or 0.00392215 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00006282 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000453 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003377 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Primas Coin Profile

Primas is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 21st, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 coins and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 coins. The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primas’ official website is primas.io . Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Primas is an open content release, recommendation and trading ecosphere. Primas is committed to using the block chain and other technical means to change the existing content market structure. This new content value evaluation system ensures that producers of premium content receive direct benefits. Their blockchain can not be tampered with which provides copyright protection. “

Buying and Selling Primas

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Primas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

