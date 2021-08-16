Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Primerica (NYSE:PRI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Primerica, Inc. provides financial products and services. It assists its clients in meeting their needs for term life insurance, which it underwrites, and mutual funds, variable annuities and other financial products, which it distributes primarily on behalf of third parties. The Company’s mission is to serve middle income families by helping them make informed financial decisions and providing them with a strategy and means to gain financial independence. The Company’s sales representatives use its proprietary financial needs analysis, or FNA, tool and an educational approach to demonstrate how its products can assist clients to provide financial protection for their families, save for their retirement and manage their debt. The Company’s clients are generally middle income consumers. Primerica also provides an entrepreneurial business opportunity for individuals to distribute its financial products. The Company is based in Duluth, Georgia. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Truist lifted their price target on Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. lifted their price target on Primerica from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Primerica from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of NYSE PRI opened at $150.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.47. Primerica has a fifty-two week low of $107.63 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.38%.

In related news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 4,030 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.46, for a total value of $638,593.80. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 26,172 shares in the company, valued at $4,147,215.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joel M. Babbit sold 1,100 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.22, for a total value of $175,142.00. Insiders sold a total of 11,655 shares of company stock worth $1,872,082 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRI. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Primerica during the first quarter worth $28,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Primerica by 390.2% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Primerica during the first quarter worth $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Primerica by 46.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Primerica during the second quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

