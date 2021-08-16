Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 227,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,433 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $5,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Under Armour during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Under Armour during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Under Armour during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Under Armour during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 634.4% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. 35.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UAA shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Under Armour from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Atlantic Securities raised Under Armour from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Under Armour from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays raised Under Armour from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Under Armour from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Under Armour has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.32.

UAA opened at $25.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 32.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.48. Under Armour, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $26.45.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company’s revenue was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Under Armour Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

Featured Story: How big is the FinTech market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.