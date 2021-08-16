Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $6.27 Million Stock Holdings in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) by 38.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 489,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,262 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Ecopetrol were worth $6,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EC. Newfoundland Capital Management bought a new position in Ecopetrol in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,769,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Ecopetrol in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Ecopetrol in the first quarter valued at approximately $840,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in Ecopetrol by 8.7% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 214,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 17,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecopetrol during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ecopetrol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.08.

EC opened at $13.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $27.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.60. Ecopetrol S.A. has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $15.35.

Ecopetrol Company Profile

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels. It engages in the exploration, production, and sale of oil and gas; offshore exploration; energy supply services; specialized management services; and distribution of natural gas and LPG activities.

