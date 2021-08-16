Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 2,026 Shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 223,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.67% of The Andersons worth $6,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANDE. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in The Andersons by 164.4% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 541,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,830,000 after purchasing an additional 336,774 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in The Andersons by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,003,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,985,000 after purchasing an additional 234,968 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Andersons in the 4th quarter valued at $4,015,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its stake in The Andersons by 659.7% in the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 186,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,105,000 after purchasing an additional 161,916 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in The Andersons by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 327,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,975,000 after purchasing an additional 158,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

The Andersons stock opened at $29.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The Andersons, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.36 and a 52 week high of $34.41. The firm has a market cap of $966.21 million, a PE ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.06.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.70. The Andersons had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 0.71%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 777.78%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ANDE. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on The Andersons from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Andersons has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

The Andersons, Inc is an agricultural rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following business segments: Trade, Ethanol, Plant Nutrient, and Rail. The Trade segment specializes in the movement of physical commodities such as whole grains, grains products, feed ingredients, frac sand, domestic fuel products, and other agricultural commodities.

