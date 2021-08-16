Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 25,178 Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) by 29.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,178 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $5,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQM. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,618 shares during the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,059,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SQM opened at $54.28 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.92. The company has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $28.47 and a fifty-two week high of $60.74.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $528.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.95 million. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 9.60%. On average, analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.156 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.00%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SQM. Zacks Investment Research raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Scotiabank raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America began coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.43.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Profile

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

