Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) by 0.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 246,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Kelly Services were worth $5,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 148.2% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 49,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 29,772 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in Kelly Services during the 1st quarter worth $285,000. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in Kelly Services by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 55,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 25,123 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kelly Services during the 1st quarter worth $467,000. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kelly Services during the 1st quarter worth $281,000. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KELYA opened at $22.33 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.19. The company has a market cap of $879.11 million, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.27. Kelly Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.56 and a 1-year high of $26.98.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. Kelly Services had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 4.41%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Kelly Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Kelly Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Kelly Services from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

In other news, Director George S. Corona sold 20,000 shares of Kelly Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $504,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,581.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 21,197 shares of company stock valued at $534,826 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

