Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 163,486 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 6,844 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $4,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AXTA. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $278,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,994 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after buying an additional 7,962 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 1,017.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 451,964 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,903,000 after buying an additional 411,504 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 41,963 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 5,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $26,071.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,473,243.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

AXTA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Axalta Coating Systems to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.67.

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $31.89 on Monday. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a twelve month low of $21.43 and a twelve month high of $34.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.42.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 6.85%. As a group, analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

