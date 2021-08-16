Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 435,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,563 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.69% of Photronics worth $5,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Factorial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Photronics by 582.4% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 523,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,700,000 after buying an additional 446,702 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Photronics by 1,994.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 373,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,798,000 after purchasing an additional 355,304 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Photronics by 2.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 212,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 5,931 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Photronics by 54.3% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 46,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 16,528 shares during the period. Finally, Nokomis Capital L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Photronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $350,000. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PLAB opened at $13.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $819.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Photronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.64 and a 52-week high of $14.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.25.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The company had revenue of $159.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.27 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 5.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

In related news, CAO Richelle E. Burr sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.91, for a total transaction of $64,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 122,951 shares in the company, valued at $1,587,297.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter S. Kirlin sold 9,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.52, for a total transaction of $123,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,448,735.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,500 shares of company stock valued at $788,189. Insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

Photronics Profile

Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

