Private Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 190 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,658 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VBR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 31.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,662,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,949,000 after purchasing an additional 642,825 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $98,105,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 116.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 918,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,187,000 after buying an additional 494,357 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16,600.7% in the first quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC now owns 377,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,479,000 after acquiring an additional 375,009 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,483,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,430,000 after acquiring an additional 363,302 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VBR opened at $174.04 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.58. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $106.13 and a fifty-two week high of $180.99.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

