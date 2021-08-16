Private Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.10 Million Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,208 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VFH. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after acquiring an additional 21,932 shares in the last quarter. Derby & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Derby & Company Inc. now owns 155,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,126,000 after acquiring an additional 8,564 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,572,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the first quarter worth about $119,000.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Financials ETF stock opened at $94.96 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.84. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $95.74.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.