Private Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $85,000 in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 20,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 91.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 24,387,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $105,839,000 after buying an additional 11,631,896 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the first quarter worth $12,805,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 67.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,090,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,287,000 after buying an additional 2,046,440 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 37.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,526,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,306,000 after buying an additional 953,698 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 61.0% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,190,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,506,000 after buying an additional 829,733 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

AUY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. National Bank of Canada upgraded Yamana Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.84.

NYSE AUY opened at $4.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.56. Yamana Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.99 and a twelve month high of $6.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.41.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 9.49%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is presently 21.88%.

Yamana Gold Profile

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

