Private Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 41,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,327,000. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises about 1.6% of Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 105.8% in the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 950.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $129.30 on Monday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $123.51 and a 1 year high of $130.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.46.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

