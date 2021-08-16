Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) Shares Purchased by Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC boosted its position in Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) by 22.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 221,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,078 shares during the quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in Profound Medical were worth $3,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PROF. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its holdings in Profound Medical by 14.4% in the first quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 145,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 18,300 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Profound Medical in the first quarter valued at $2,546,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Profound Medical by 52.3% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 458,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,192,000 after acquiring an additional 157,400 shares during the last quarter. Blackcrane Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Profound Medical by 30.4% in the first quarter. Blackcrane Capital LLC now owns 445,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,960,000 after acquiring an additional 103,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Profound Medical by 9.7% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on PROF. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on Profound Medical from $28.25 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Profound Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James set a $36.00 price objective on Profound Medical and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

Shares of NASDAQ PROF opened at $15.25 on Monday. Profound Medical Corp. has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $28.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.62.

About Profound Medical

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company that develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system used for magnetic resonance imaging scanner in hospitals and treatment facilities.

