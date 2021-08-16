Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Bought by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 8.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 776 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the first quarter valued at $37,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 41.8% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 70.3% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Prologis stock opened at $131.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.72. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $93.08 and a one year high of $132.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.40.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PLD shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Prologis from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Prologis from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Prologis from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Prologis from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.79.

In other Prologis news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,867,214. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

