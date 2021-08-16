ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARFXF) Short Interest Up 383.5% in July

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARFXF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 58,500 shares, a growth of 383.5% from the July 15th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 565,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:ARFXF opened at $0.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $49.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.17. ProMIS Neurosciences has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.23.
