ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARFXF) Short Interest Up 383.5% in July

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARFXF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 58,500 shares, a growth of 383.5% from the July 15th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 565,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:ARFXF opened at $0.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $49.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.17. ProMIS Neurosciences has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.23.

Get ProMIS Neurosciences alerts:

About ProMIS Neurosciences

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc engages in the discovery and development of precision medicine solutions for early detection and effective treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. It focuses on the progression of Alzheimer’s disease, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and Parkinson’s disease. The company was founded by Neil Cashman and Vigen Nazarian on January 23, 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for ProMIS Neurosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProMIS Neurosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.