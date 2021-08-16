ProximaX Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $159,610.00 (XPX)

ProximaX (CURRENCY:XPX) traded 29.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. During the last seven days, ProximaX has traded 31.7% higher against the dollar. ProximaX has a total market cap of $9.19 million and $159,610.00 worth of ProximaX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ProximaX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002658 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.51 or 0.00054984 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.29 or 0.00136442 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $74.69 or 0.00161020 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004046 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,475.68 or 1.00191994 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $427.43 or 0.00921441 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $311.28 or 0.00671065 BTC.

About ProximaX

ProximaX’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,097,456,550 coins. ProximaX’s official website is proximax.io . The Reddit community for ProximaX is https://reddit.com/r/ProximaXOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ProximaX’s official Twitter account is @ProximaXio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ProximaX is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It was developed as an extension of the Blockchain and Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) with utility services and protocols. ProximaX provides the users with crypto storage features as well as a P2P (Peer to Peer) multimedia streaming and messaging service. The ProximaX token (XPX) is a Nem-based algorithm cryptocurrency. It will be the currency used to access the platform available goods and services. “

Buying and Selling ProximaX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProximaX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ProximaX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ProximaX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

