Prysmian S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Prysmian S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.12.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of Prysmian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $18.12 target price on shares of Prysmian and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prysmian in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Get Prysmian alerts:

PRYMY opened at $18.97 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.95. Prysmian has a 52 week low of $13.12 and a 52 week high of $19.06.

Prysmian SpA engages in the development, design, manufacturing, supply, and installation of cables. It operates through the following segments: Energy, Projects, and Telecom. The Energy segment involves in the provision of trade and installers, power distribution and overhead lines, specialties and OEM, elevators, automotive, network components, core oil and gas and DHT, and sales of residual products.

Recommended Story: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Prysmian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prysmian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.