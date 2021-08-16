PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Sold by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,730 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,776 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned 0.15% of PTC worth $25,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PTC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Exane Derivatives grew its position in PTC by 12,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in PTC by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in PTC in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in PTC in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. 79.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC opened at $132.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. PTC Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.36 and a 52-week high of $153.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $139.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.21.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.50. PTC had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 13.82%. Sell-side analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

In other PTC news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.14, for a total transaction of $1,997,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 666,919 shares in the company, valued at $88,793,595.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total value of $235,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,927,101.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,750 shares of company stock worth $2,896,760 over the last quarter. 10.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PTC shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on PTC in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut PTC from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on PTC from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on PTC in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on PTC from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PTC has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.08.

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.

