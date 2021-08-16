Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft (OTCMKTS:GZPFY) Short Interest Down 43.1% in July

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft (OTCMKTS:GZPFY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a decline of 43.1% from the July 15th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS:GZPFY traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.04. The company had a trading volume of 3,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,046. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft has a 1-year low of $16.91 and a 1-year high of $31.03. The company has a market capitalization of $27.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.17.

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft (OTCMKTS:GZPFY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The energy company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft Company Profile

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft, an integrated oil company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil and gas in Russia, the CIS countries, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. It holds interests in approximately 104 license blocks in Russia; and projects in Angola, Belarus, Bulgaria, Iraq, Italy, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Latvia, Estonia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Hungary, Romania, Serbia, and Venezuela.

