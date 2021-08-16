Pundi X[new] Price Hits $1.98 on Exchanges (PUNDIX)

Pundi X[new] (CURRENCY:PUNDIX) traded 11.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. Pundi X[new] has a total market capitalization of $511.23 million and $139.66 million worth of Pundi X[new] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pundi X[new] coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.98 or 0.00004251 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Pundi X[new] has traded 23.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.58 or 0.00054980 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.99 or 0.00135400 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $74.72 or 0.00160623 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004029 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,447.45 or 0.99843234 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $427.92 or 0.00919845 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,186.64 or 0.06849989 BTC.

Pundi X[new] Coin Profile

Pundi X[new]'s total supply is 258,491,637 coins.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (PUNDIX) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Pundi X[new] Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X[new] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X[new] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pundi X[new] using one of the exchanges listed above.

