Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) Shares Sold by Gill Capital Partners LLC

Gill Capital Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 183,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,615 shares during the period. Gill Capital Partners LLC owned 0.36% of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 46,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,738 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 18,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 9,022 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 153.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 260,079 shares during the period. 32.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust alerts:

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.12. 164 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,861. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.20. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $4.47.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.022 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.41%.

About Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.