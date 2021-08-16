Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) Short Interest Update

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 146,600 shares, a growth of 218.7% from the July 15th total of 46,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Pyxis Tankers by 350.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 20,049 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Pyxis Tankers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Pyxis Tankers by 1,311.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 390,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 362,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Pyxis Tankers by 20,257.9% in the 1st quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 2,035,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after buying an additional 2,025,793 shares during the last quarter. 22.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pyxis Tankers alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pyxis Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of Pyxis Tankers stock opened at $0.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.37 million, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of -0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Pyxis Tankers has a 12-month low of $0.67 and a 12-month high of $4.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.81.

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The transportation company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 million. Pyxis Tankers had a negative return on equity of 20.01% and a negative net margin of 40.08%. On average, research analysts forecast that Pyxis Tankers will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Pyxis Tankers Company Profile

Pyxis Tankers, Inc is an international maritime transportation holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of a fleet of product tankers. It also involves in the seaborne transportation and shipping of refined petroleum products and other bulk liquids. The company was founded by Valentios Valentis on March 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Maroussi, Greece.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Pyxis Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pyxis Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.