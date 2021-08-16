Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Issued By Piper Sandler

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Continental Resources in a report released on Friday, August 13th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $1.13 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.02. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Continental Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.36. Continental Resources had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.71) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 603.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Continental Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.62.

Shares of CLR opened at $36.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.11. Continental Resources has a twelve month low of $11.09 and a twelve month high of $40.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.01. The company has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 3.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is currently -51.28%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 182,807 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 21,833 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 148,850 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 54,184 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 1,911.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,042 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 22,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 200.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,199 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.17% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

