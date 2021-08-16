Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Evofem Biosciences, Inc. Raised by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:EVFM)

Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Evofem Biosciences in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.29) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.32). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Evofem Biosciences’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.26) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.75) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.37) EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Evofem Biosciences from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Evofem Biosciences from $3.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of Evofem Biosciences stock opened at $0.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $73.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of -0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.99. Evofem Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $5.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.72.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.08. Evofem Biosciences had a negative net margin of 4,403.58% and a negative return on equity of 1,579.24%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Evofem Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Evofem Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Evofem Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 230.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 24,560 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 51,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. 41.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Evofem Biosciences news, CEO Saundra L. Pelletier acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.03 per share, with a total value of $51,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 850,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,362.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Justin J. File purchased 24,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.03 per share, with a total value of $25,235.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 440,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,599.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 112,680 shares of company stock worth $119,360. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health. Its commercial product is Phexxi, a vaginal gel for the prevention of pregnancy. The company is also involved in the development of EVO100, an antimicrobial vaginal gel for the prevention of urogenital transmission of Chlamydia trachomatis infection and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

